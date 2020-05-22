WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cooper COVID-19 briefing as the state gets ready to enter Phase 2

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is holding a COVID-19 news conference as the state gets ready to enter Phase 2 of reopening at 5 p.m. today.

Under the new order, which is expected to last at least 5 weeks, the following businesses and operations can reopen:

Bars and playgrounds, which had been expected to reopen during Phase 2, will remain closed along with:

"The increases in COVID-19 cases indicate the need to take a more modest phase 2 than initially expected," Cooper said.

Calling it a 'Safer at Home' Phase 2, Cooper further emphasized, "Just because you can go out somewhere, doesn't mean you should."