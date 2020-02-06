WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cooper discusses COVID-19, as well as the recent events in the state

RALEIGH, N.C. — Key Facts:
- Cases in North Carolina: 29,899 lab-confirmed cases with 898 deaths. DHHS reported 626 new cases Tuesday, which was down from Monday's 674 new COVID-19 cases. The state completed 12,273 tests Tuesday. Percent positive staying steady at 5%
- Cases in South Carolina: 12,148 total cases of COVID-10 with 500 deaths. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 297 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 Monday and six additional deaths. That's down from 312 new cases Sunday.
- Cases in Mecklenburg County: 4,150 Mecklenburg County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 95 deaths have been reported. The daily percent positive remains steady at 9% as of May 27.
- North Carolina stay home remains in effect: Phase 2 began at 5 p.m. Friday, May 22.
- South Carolina State of Emergency expiration: May 11
Governor Cooper is holding a news briefing to give an update on coronavirus data as well as the recent events in the state.
For the past few days, protesters have taken to the states of North Carolina to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.
The protest, It Ends Now Charlotte, which was held on Monday was organized by more than 50 local church and faith groups. Over 1,000 people calmly and peacefully joined together to spread messages of unity.
Mayor Vi Lyles and other elected officials were there supporting the protestors and what they stand for.
“I want to be where the people in this city are," she said to WCNC Charlotte. "I have to have their encouragement and support for us to be the place that we want to be."
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports 27 people were arrested during last night's protests in the city.
Of the 27 people arrested, four were in possession of weapons, and officers seized a firearm, two machetes, a baseball bat and a metal pole, police said.
Governor Cooper is also expected to discuss how the state intends to proceed with the RNC in Charlotte. Just an hour before his news conference, Cooper sent a copy of the email he sent to the RNC committee outlining his expectations to ensure a safe convention.
