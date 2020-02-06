WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cooper discusses COVID-19, as well as the recent events in the state

Governor Cooper is holding a news briefing to discuss the recent coronavirus data as well as the recent protests in the state.

Governor Cooper is holding a news briefing to give an update on coronavirus data as well as the recent events in the state.

For the past few days, protesters have taken to the states of North Carolina to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

The protest, It Ends Now Charlotte, which was held on Monday was organized by more than 50 local church and faith groups. Over 1,000 people calmly and peacefully joined together to spread messages of unity.

Mayor Vi Lyles and other elected officials were there supporting the protestors and what they stand for.

“I want to be where the people in this city are," she said to WCNC Charlotte. "I have to have their encouragement and support for us to be the place that we want to be."

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports 27 people were arrested during last night's protests in the city.

Of the 27 people arrested, four were in possession of weapons, and officers seized a firearm, two machetes, a baseball bat and a metal pole, police said.

Governor Cooper is also expected to discuss how the state intends to proceed with the RNC in Charlotte. Just an hour before his news conference, Cooper sent a copy of the email he sent to the RNC committee outlining his expectations to ensure a safe convention.