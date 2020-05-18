x
Skip Navigation

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cooper holds COVID-19 briefing as trends remain stable

According to data from NCDHHS, trends and metrics remain stable.
Credit: WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you cannot watch the video below, click here to watch live.

Key Facts:

  • Cases in North Carolina: 19,023 with 661 deaths. From Sunday to Monday the state reported 511 new cases. From Saturday to Sunday, the state reported 530 new cases. 
  • Cases in South Carolina: 8,816 with 385 deaths. From Saturday to Sunday, confirmed cases increased by 163, with 5 additional deaths. From Friday to Saturday, confirmed cases increased by 276, with no additional deaths. 
  • Cases in Mecklenburg County: 2,589 with 64 deaths. That's up 27 new cases, zero new deaths from Saturday. From Friday to Saturday, Mecklenburg County reported 123 new cases of COVID-19. The average number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has decreased over the last 14 days, according to county statistics. An average of 7% of people tested have returned a positive result, which is down slightly over the last two weeks. 
  • How to file for unemployment in North Carolina
  • North Carolina stay home remains in effect: Phase 1 began May 8. 
  • South Carolina State of Emergency expiration: May 11

Governor Cooper is holding a news conference Monday, May 18 as the state is reporting more than 19,000 positive cases. According to data from NCDHHS, the number of tested positive cases has held steady at 7%.

Credit: WCNC

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

RELATED: Moderna: Early COVID-19 vaccine results are encouraging

RELATED: Uber cuts 3,000 more jobs as virus slashes its workforce by 25%

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

RELATED: Charlotte Rescue Mission hosting drive-in movie nights at Charlotte Motor Speedway