WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cooper holds COVID-19 briefing as trends remain stable

Key Facts:
- Cases in North Carolina: 19,023 with 661 deaths. From Sunday to Monday the state reported 511 new cases. From Saturday to Sunday, the state reported 530 new cases.
- Cases in South Carolina: 8,816 with 385 deaths. From Saturday to Sunday, confirmed cases increased by 163, with 5 additional deaths. From Friday to Saturday, confirmed cases increased by 276, with no additional deaths.
- Cases in Mecklenburg County: 2,589 with 64 deaths. That's up 27 new cases, zero new deaths from Saturday. From Friday to Saturday, Mecklenburg County reported 123 new cases of COVID-19. The average number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has decreased over the last 14 days, according to county statistics. An average of 7% of people tested have returned a positive result, which is down slightly over the last two weeks.
- How to file for unemployment in North Carolina
- North Carolina stay home remains in effect: Phase 1 began May 8.
- South Carolina State of Emergency expiration: May 11
Governor Cooper is holding a news conference Monday, May 18 as the state is reporting more than 19,000 positive cases. According to data from NCDHHS, the number of tested positive cases has held steady at 7%.