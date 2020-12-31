"We need to just say goodbye to 2020" | Charlotte businesses adjust to celebrate New Year's Eve

Businesses in the Charlotte area and across North Carolina face curfew restrictions with the state under a modified stay-at-home order from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte businesses are having to adjust plans to ring in the new year.

Fahrenheit hosted a New Year’s Eve brunch with a champagne toast at noon, ushering in 2021 a few hours early.

"We wanted to provide Charlotte with a fun and new experience to bring in the new year,” said Mercury Arteaga, social director for Fahrenheit. “You know, it doesn't necessarily need to be at midnight. Some places in the world are bringing it in at noon, so we decided why not us?"

North Carolina is currently under a modified stay-at-home order with a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Dine-in alcohol sales end at 9 p.m.

The curfew hours added a challenge for businesses making plans for New Year’s Eve.

"In the past when there wasn't a pandemic, we were hosting huge parties, making sure that we had DJs and providing Charlotte with an elevated New Year's Eve experience,” Arteaga said. “However, due to the curfew and everything else going on in the world, we had to shift gears."

Fahrenheit still plans to host a four-course dinner on New Year’s Eve, but the party will be cut short far before midnight.

Guests will be socially distanced at tables and the statewide mask mandate must be followed.

"We need to just say goodbye to 2020 and bring in 2021, even if it means we have to do it a little bit earlier, we still want to provide the Charlotte community with a really good experience,” Arteaga added.

Middle C Jazz adjusted its showtimes to 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to allow time for guests to make it home for the 10 p.m. curfew.

The jazz club decked out space with New Year’s Eve balloons and hats, but it is still making sure all Covid-19 safety protocols are followed. The venue is limiting its capacity to around 50 to 60 people per show, and tables are spaced out at least six feet apart.

Larry Farber, founding director of Middle C Jazz, said it was important for him to open the space for New Year’s Eve to give people a space to have fun in a safe, compliant way.

"It's three-fold,” he said. “We help our customers have some fun. We help musicians play, and we help our employees survive."

Farber said music has a healing power and gives people a break from the events of the outside world for 75 to 90 minutes, which is why he said it’s been important for him to keep the doors open this year.

However, Farber said he has even greater hopes for 2021.