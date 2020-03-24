CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A photo circulating on Facebook and other platforms claims to illustrate what it’s like to get a coronavirus test, but is it accurate?

WCNC Charlotte went to find out what you can expect the testing process to be like.

Dr. Ryan Shelton with Tryon Medical Partners says the swab has to go deep up your nasal passage because that’s where the virus can live.

WCNC Charlotte morning anchor, Carolyn Bruck, described her experience firsthand. It started when she woke up in the middle of the night a week ago Sunday.

“Really bad fever and chills and body aches and an extremely sore throat,” Bruck said.

When she went to the doctor the next day, they asked about her symptoms to see if they were consistent with coronavirus.

“If you did have those symptoms, they gave you a mask right away and put you in an isolated area of the doctor's office,” Bruck said.

She says after she tested negative for the flu and strep throat, they tested her for the coronavirus. It’s a test Vice President Mike Pence described as being uncomfortable and invasive after he and his wife had it done.

“It’s literally like a Q tip being stuck up your nose and for a second it's a little bit uncomfortable because they stick it up pretty far,” Bruck said.

“It’s going deep up into the nasal passage, it has to go up high and it has to happen on both sides,” says Dr. Shelton.

Dr. Shelton says it can be uncomfortable, but it’s necessary to make sure the test gives accurate results.

“You will tear up, maybe sneeze or cough,” said Dr. Shelton. “We have to get a deep specimen because that's where the virus can live.”

Be prepared for the whole process to take some time.

Bruck says she was at the doctor’s office for about two and a half hours and she’s still waiting for her test results.

“I was initially told it would be at least until Thursday, so 3 or 4 days, and now we're going on seven days,” Bruck said.

“There’s more demand, so the tests have been taking longer to get results,” Dr. Shelton said.

Dr. Shelton says there’s also a way to test for coronavirus with a throat swab, but he says the nasal swab is the preferred method because of its accuracy.

