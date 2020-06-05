CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Cooper announced phase one of the plan to reopen the state for business will start at 5 p.m. on May 8.

Under phase one, it modifies the stay-at-home order to allow travel not currently defined as essential. People will be allowed to leave home for commercial activity at any business that is allowed to be open.

Retailers, such as clothing stores; sporting goods stores; book shops; houseware stores; and more, will be allowed to reopen to customers at 50 percent capacity with frequent cleaning and social distancing.

Gatherings will be limited to no more than 10 people, but gathering outdoors with friends is allowed.

Parks and trails are encouraged to re-open. Employers are encouraged to continue teleworking policies.

Childcare centers that follow strict cleaning requirements can open for working parents or those looking for work.

Worship services of more than 10 people are allowed outdoors if socially distanced.

“Phase one is designed to be a limited easing of restrictions that can give people safe opportunities to socialize and boost parts of our economy while keeping important safety restrictions in place,” Governor Roy Cooper said Tuesday in a news conference.

KK Bloom Boutique in Charlotte is looking forward to opening up its store to customers starting Saturday.

“We're excited because, you know, when you work retail, you like being around people,” said Marshall McFadden, assistant manager. “You thrive in a social setting, so it's been just very different not being around our customers."

The store has been relying on phone orders, online sales, home deliveries and other creative methods to keep selling clothes and accessories.

Under Governor Cooper's plans for phase one, the retailer expects to be able to welcome back customers in the store on Saturday with new social distancing measures in place.

“We know that this is different and it's going to be not the experience that they're used to,” McFadden said. “But we want to have as much normalcy as possible but with all the new regulations in place."

The boutique is planning to limit the number of customers, space them out once inside, and steam any garments tried on to disinfect.

Employees will be provided masks and gloves, and the store is even adding to its inventory.

"We're going to be selling masks,” McFadden added. “We're getting some fashion masks in next week."

Restaurants, bars, houses of worship, gyms, personal care services, and entertainment venues won’t be allowed to open under phase one of the state’s plan, and even when they do, it will likely be with limited capacity.

Dilworth Neighborhood Grille has a sign outside the restaurant counting the days it has been operating under pandemic procedures.

Tuesday marked “day 50.”

“It's a challenge, and it's a challenge to stay positive,” said Matt Wohlfarth, owner of the restaurant.

The Charlotte restaurant adapted its business quickly for increased takeout and delivery and even added some grocery store essential items.

"We sell bleach and gloves and masks and toilet paper, a lot of it, 500 rolls and counting,” said Wohlfarth.

The restaurant is already planning for its reopening by separating tables and putting no more than six people per table.

Wohlfarth said he hasn’t received any guidance from the state about a reopening plan for restaurants, so he’s taking cues from other states like Georgia and South Carolina.

Dilworth Neighborhood Grille still has to wait a few more weeks before it will be allowed to reopen under phase two of the governor's plan.

"Well I guess phase one doesn't mean much to us, maybe,” Wohlfarth said. “Except for maybe, there's more traffic on the road to come out and get your to-go meals.”

Phase two in North Carolina is expected to start on May 22, according to Governor Cooper, but the data and trends for COVID-19 will drive any decisions to further reopen the state.

Phase three is tentatively planned for at least four to six weeks after phase two.

