What you need to know if you're visiting McAdenville's 'Christmas Town USA' this weekend

The famous annual lights show is expected to have one of its busiest days of the season this Saturday.

MCADENVILLE, N.C. — McAdenville's famous "Christmas Town U.S.A" will look a bit different this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to make changes to the annual Christmas lights display.

The event, which brings 600,000 to McAdenville's Main Street, will not have as many displays as previous years in order to encourage public health, according to organizers.

Christy Gliddon, the Executive Vice President for Human Resources of Pharr, which partnered with the town on the event, said there will be no large lights on the lake nor photo ops with Santa near a lit-up sleigh as those are places where people often stand close together in large groups.

She said the town placed signs encouraging social distancing and wearing face masks.

"So far, people have been very compliant and friendly and cordial," Gliddon said. "The displays are beautiful, and hopefully people will still enjoy their visit to 'Christmas Town.'"

It’s the first weekend of the season for McAdenville’s famous Christmas Town USA. Thousands are expected to visit with tomorrow expected to be particularly busy. I’m live at 5:45 pm on @wcnc with what you need to know if you plan to visit. pic.twitter.com/zeYoBrBBHC — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) December 4, 2020

Mona's Boutique and Gifts is one of the Main Street stores that'll be open for customers.

The store will have an employee at the entrance, who will make sure only 20 people are inside at one time.

The store will also require everyone to wear a mask and stand on social distance stickers as they wait to check out.

Ginny Hoffman, a store employee, said so far, they haven't had as many visitors as they normally do, but it hasn't dampened the Christmas spirit.