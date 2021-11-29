x
Coronavirus

Doctor recommends waiting 5 to 7 days to get tested after Thanksgiving

The PCR test is best, the doctor said.

RALEIGH, N.C. — With the Thanksgiving holiday behind us, the demand for COVID-19 tests will likely grow this week.

Drive-thru testing sites open in Wake County at 7 a.m. on Monday days before Wake County Public Health switches to an appointment-only system for all COVID-19 testing.

Beginning Wednesday, people seeking tests must make an appointment by visiting wakegov.com/testing or calling 1-888-675-4567. Thousands of appointments will be available each day. The appointment system has already opened if people wish to schedule before Wednesday.

Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease specialist at UNC Health, recommends getting tested for COVID-19 if you could have possibly been exposed over Thanksgiving but said you should wait several days.

RELATED: Where to get a COVID-19 test in Charlotte after Thanksgiving

