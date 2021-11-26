Where to get a COVID-19 test in Charlotte after Thanksgiving

Coronavirus testing locations, including those operated by StarMed, are open on Black Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking to get a COVID-19 test after a Thanksgiving gathering or Black Friday shopping, there are options open in the Charlotte area Friday.

StarMed, which operates drive-thru coronavirus testing throughout Charlotte, has locations open Friday including:

Freemore, located at 4001 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte

Eastland, located at 5344-B Central Ave, Charlotte with testing located across the street in the parking lot of the old Eastland Mall

Compare Foods, located at 201 W Arrowood Rd, Charlotte

Cinemark 10, located at 9508 Northeast Ct, Matthews

The StarMed location at the Mecklenburg County Public Health, at 2845 Beatties Ford Rd, is closed Friday.

Testing through national retailers like CVS and Walgreens is also available over the holiday weekend.

Mecklenburg County health officials recommend anyone who may have been in contact with someone diagnosed with or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, get tested.

Mecklenburg County continues its countywide mask mandate, including within the City of Charlotte, as the county continues to see a percent positive rate from COVID-19 tests around 6.7%. Updated county rules would allow county officials to drop the mask mandate if the percent positive rate dropped below 5% for 7-days.

The Mecklenburg County mask mandate requires masks to be worn at indoor, public spaces.

