List: Where to get COVID-19 testing in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced a full list of testing sites available for the coronavirus across the state.
Cooper says testing sites are up and running at doctor’s offices, local health clinics, hospitals, retail pharmacies and other sites.
"We hope to add more locations every week," Cooper said.
Here is the list by county for the WCNC Charlotte viewing area as of May 14:
Cabarrus County
- Charlotte Motor Speedway (zMAX Dragway) - Atrium Health Remote Testing Site
5555 Concord Pkwy S
- Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Harrisburg
9550 Rocky River Road, Suite 150
Caldwell County
- Caldwell County Health Department
2345 Morganton Blvd Suite B, Lenior
Catawba County
- Catawba County Public Health
3070 11th Avenue Dr. SE, Hickory
Iredell County
- Iredell Health System
557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville
- Iredell Occupational Medicine
128 Plaza Drive, Mooresville
- Kintegra Family Medicine (Formerly Statesville Family Medicine)
1022 Shelton Avenue, Statesville
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
171 Fairview Rd, Mooresville
- Piedmont HealthCare Urgent Care - Mooresville
125 Days Inn Dr, Mooresville
Lincoln
- Lincoln County Health Department
200 Gamble Dr , Lincolnton
- Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Denver
269 Gillman Road, Suite 100, Denver
Mecklenburg County
- Atrium Health Levine Children's Urgent Care - Cotswold
231 S. Sharon Amity Road
- Atrium Health Urgent Care - Morehead
1426 E. Morehead Street
- Atrium Health Urgent Care - Mountain Island
10210 Couloak Drive, Suite E
- Atrium Health Urgent Care - Prosperity Crossing
5727 Prosperity Crossing Dr
- Atrium Health Urgent Care - Rea Farms
11115 Golf Links Drive, Suite B
- Atrium Health Urgent Care - SouthPark
4525 Cameron Valley Parkway, Suite 1500
- Atrium Health Urgent Care - University City
9325 J.W. Clay Blvd., Suite 221
- Atrium Health Urgent CareBallantyne
14214 Ballantyne Lake Road
- BetterMed Urgent Care - Charlotte
1431 South Boulevard
- BetterMed Urgent Care - Matthews
2304 Matthews Township Pkwy Suite 104
- Carolinas HealthCare Urgent Care - Arboretum
7810 Providence Road, Suite 102
- Carolinas HealthCare Urgent Care - Eastland
5717 Albemarle Road
- Carolinas HealthCare Urgent Care - Steele Creek
9332 S. Tryon Street
- Charlotte - Mallard Creek
2728 W Mallard Creek Church Rd. Suite 300
- FastMed Urgent Care - Charlotte
2728 W. Mallard Creek Church Road, Suite 300
- Novant Health - East Charlotte
5501 Executive Center Drive
- Novant Health - Michael Jordan Clinic
3149 Freedom Drive
- Novant Health - West Charlotte
2845 Beatties Ford Road
- Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Ballantyne
15235 John J Delaney Drive, Suite B
- Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Berewick
4815 Berewick Town Center Dr
- Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Huntersville
9121 Sam Furr Road, Suite 108
- Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Jetton
19485 Old Jetton Road, Suite 100
- Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Matthews
9600 E. Independence Blvd., Suite B
- Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Midtown
445 South Kings Drive
- Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Mint Hill South
11300 Cresthill Drive, Suite 120
- Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Quail Hollow
8450 Park Road
- Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Steele Creek
13129 South Tryon Street, Suite 120
- Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Waverly
11840 Southmore Drive
- Novant Health OB/GYN Urgent Care - Carmel
6331 Carmel Road, Suite 102
- Novant Health Screening Center - Huntersville
16525 Holly Crest Lane, Suite 120
- Novant Health Screening Center - Matthews
3330 Siskey Parkway
- Tryon Medical Partners - Dilworth
900 East Morehead Street
- Tryon Medical Partners - Matthews
630 Matthews Township Parkway
Rowan County
- Novant Health - Salisbury
1904 Jake Alexander Blvd W, #301
- Novant Health Screening Center ‚Äì Salisbury
315 Mocksville Avenue
Stanly County
- Stanly County Health Department
1000 N First St, Albemarle