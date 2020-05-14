x
coronavirus

List: Where to get COVID-19 testing in NC

A county-by-county list of where to get tested for the coronavirus in North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced a full list of testing sites available for the coronavirus across the state.

Cooper says testing sites are up and running at doctor’s offices, local health clinics, hospitals, retail pharmacies and other sites. 

"We hope to add more locations every week," Cooper said.

Here is the list by county for the WCNC Charlotte viewing area as of May 14:

Cabarrus County

  • Charlotte Motor Speedway (zMAX Dragway) - Atrium Health Remote Testing Site
    5555 Concord Pkwy S
  • Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Harrisburg
    9550 Rocky River Road, Suite 150 

Caldwell County

  • Caldwell County Health Department
    2345 Morganton Blvd Suite B, Lenior

Catawba County

  • Catawba County Public Health
    3070 11th Avenue Dr. SE, Hickory

Iredell County

  • Iredell Health System
    557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville
  • Iredell Occupational Medicine
    128 Plaza Drive, Mooresville
  • Kintegra Family Medicine (Formerly Statesville Family Medicine)
    1022 Shelton Avenue, Statesville
  • Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
    171 Fairview Rd, Mooresville
  • Piedmont HealthCare Urgent Care - Mooresville
    125 Days Inn Dr, Mooresville

Lincoln

  • Lincoln County Health Department
    200 Gamble Dr , Lincolnton
  • Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Denver
    269 Gillman Road, Suite 100, Denver

Mecklenburg County

  • Atrium Health Levine Children's Urgent Care - Cotswold
    231 S. Sharon Amity Road
  • Atrium Health Urgent Care - Morehead
    1426 E. Morehead Street 
  • Atrium Health Urgent Care - Mountain Island
    10210 Couloak Drive, Suite E
  • Atrium Health Urgent Care - Prosperity Crossing
    5727 Prosperity Crossing Dr
  • Atrium Health Urgent Care - Rea Farms
    11115 Golf Links Drive, Suite B
  • Atrium Health Urgent Care - SouthPark
    4525 Cameron Valley Parkway, Suite 1500
  • Atrium Health Urgent Care - University City
    9325 J.W. Clay Blvd., Suite 221
  • Atrium Health Urgent CareBallantyne
    14214 Ballantyne Lake Road
  • BetterMed Urgent Care - Charlotte
    1431 South Boulevard
  • BetterMed Urgent Care - Matthews
    2304 Matthews Township Pkwy Suite 104 
  • Carolinas HealthCare Urgent Care - Arboretum
    7810 Providence Road, Suite 102 
  • Carolinas HealthCare Urgent Care - Eastland
    5717 Albemarle Road 
  • Carolinas HealthCare Urgent Care - Steele Creek
    9332 S. Tryon Street 
  • Charlotte - Mallard Creek
    2728 W Mallard Creek Church Rd. Suite 300 
  • FastMed Urgent Care - Charlotte
    2728 W. Mallard Creek Church Road, Suite 300 
  • Novant Health - East Charlotte
    5501 Executive Center Drive 
  • Novant Health - Michael Jordan Clinic
    3149 Freedom Drive 
  • Novant Health - West Charlotte
    2845 Beatties Ford Road 
  • Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Ballantyne
    15235 John J Delaney Drive, Suite B 
  • Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Berewick
    4815 Berewick Town Center Dr 
  • Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Huntersville
    9121 Sam Furr Road, Suite 108 
  • Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Jetton
    19485 Old Jetton Road, Suite 100 
  • Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Matthews
    9600 E. Independence Blvd., Suite B 
  • Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Midtown
    445 South Kings Drive 
  • Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Mint Hill South
    11300 Cresthill Drive, Suite 120 
  • Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Quail Hollow
    8450 Park Road 
  • Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Steele Creek
    13129 South Tryon Street, Suite 120 
  • Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Waverly
    11840 Southmore Drive 
  • Novant Health OB/GYN Urgent Care - Carmel
    6331 Carmel Road, Suite 102 
  • Novant Health Screening Center - Huntersville
    16525 Holly Crest Lane, Suite 120 
  • Novant Health Screening Center - Matthews
    3330 Siskey Parkway 
  • Tryon Medical Partners - Dilworth
    900 East Morehead Street 
  • Tryon Medical Partners - Matthews
    630 Matthews Township Parkway

Rowan County

  • Novant Health - Salisbury
    1904 Jake Alexander Blvd W, #301 
  • Novant Health Screening Center ‚Äì Salisbury
    315 Mocksville Avenue 
  •  Novant Health Screening Center ‚Äì Salisbury
    315 Mocksville Avenue

Stanly County

  • Stanly County Health Department
    1000 N First St, Albemarle