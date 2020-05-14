List: Where to get COVID-19 testing in NC

A county-by-county list of where to get tested for the coronavirus in North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced a full list of testing sites available for the coronavirus across the state.

Cooper says testing sites are up and running at doctor’s offices, local health clinics, hospitals, retail pharmacies and other sites.

"We hope to add more locations every week," Cooper said.

Here is the list by county for the WCNC Charlotte viewing area as of May 14:

Cabarrus County

Charlotte Motor Speedway (zMAX Dragway) - Atrium Health Remote Testing Site

5555 Concord Pkwy S

5555 Concord Pkwy S Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Harrisburg

9550 Rocky River Road, Suite 150

Caldwell County

Caldwell County Health Department

2345 Morganton Blvd Suite B, Lenior

Catawba County

Catawba County Public Health

3070 11th Avenue Dr. SE, Hickory

Iredell County

Iredell Health System

557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville

557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville Iredell Occupational Medicine

128 Plaza Drive, Mooresville

128 Plaza Drive, Mooresville Kintegra Family Medicine (Formerly Statesville Family Medicine)

1022 Shelton Avenue, Statesville

1022 Shelton Avenue, Statesville Lake Norman Regional Medical Center

171 Fairview Rd, Mooresville

171 Fairview Rd, Mooresville Piedmont HealthCare Urgent Care - Mooresville

125 Days Inn Dr, Mooresville

Lincoln

Lincoln County Health Department

200 Gamble Dr , Lincolnton

200 Gamble Dr , Lincolnton Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Denver

269 Gillman Road, Suite 100, Denver

Mecklenburg County

Atrium Health Levine Children's Urgent Care - Cotswold

231 S. Sharon Amity Road

231 S. Sharon Amity Road Atrium Health Urgent Care - Morehead

1426 E. Morehead Street

1426 E. Morehead Street Atrium Health Urgent Care - Mountain Island

10210 Couloak Drive, Suite E

10210 Couloak Drive, Suite E Atrium Health Urgent Care - Prosperity Crossing

5727 Prosperity Crossing Dr

5727 Prosperity Crossing Dr Atrium Health Urgent Care - Rea Farms

11115 Golf Links Drive, Suite B

11115 Golf Links Drive, Suite B Atrium Health Urgent Care - SouthPark

4525 Cameron Valley Parkway, Suite 1500

4525 Cameron Valley Parkway, Suite 1500 Atrium Health Urgent Care - University City

9325 J.W. Clay Blvd., Suite 221

9325 J.W. Clay Blvd., Suite 221 Atrium Health Urgent CareBallantyne

14214 Ballantyne Lake Road

14214 Ballantyne Lake Road BetterMed Urgent Care - Charlotte

1431 South Boulevard

1431 South Boulevard BetterMed Urgent Care - Matthews

2304 Matthews Township Pkwy Suite 104

2304 Matthews Township Pkwy Suite 104 Carolinas HealthCare Urgent Care - Arboretum

7810 Providence Road, Suite 102

7810 Providence Road, Suite 102 Carolinas HealthCare Urgent Care - Eastland

5717 Albemarle Road

5717 Albemarle Road Carolinas HealthCare Urgent Care - Steele Creek

9332 S. Tryon Street

9332 S. Tryon Street Charlotte - Mallard Creek

2728 W Mallard Creek Church Rd. Suite 300

2728 W Mallard Creek Church Rd. Suite 300 FastMed Urgent Care - Charlotte

2728 W. Mallard Creek Church Road, Suite 300

2728 W. Mallard Creek Church Road, Suite 300 Novant Health - East Charlotte

5501 Executive Center Drive

5501 Executive Center Drive Novant Health - Michael Jordan Clinic

3149 Freedom Drive

3149 Freedom Drive Novant Health - West Charlotte

2845 Beatties Ford Road

2845 Beatties Ford Road Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Ballantyne

15235 John J Delaney Drive, Suite B

15235 John J Delaney Drive, Suite B Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Berewick

4815 Berewick Town Center Dr

4815 Berewick Town Center Dr Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Huntersville

9121 Sam Furr Road, Suite 108

9121 Sam Furr Road, Suite 108 Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Jetton

19485 Old Jetton Road, Suite 100

19485 Old Jetton Road, Suite 100 Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Matthews

9600 E. Independence Blvd., Suite B

9600 E. Independence Blvd., Suite B Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Midtown

445 South Kings Drive

445 South Kings Drive Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Mint Hill South

11300 Cresthill Drive, Suite 120

11300 Cresthill Drive, Suite 120 Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Quail Hollow

8450 Park Road

8450 Park Road Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Steele Creek

13129 South Tryon Street, Suite 120

13129 South Tryon Street, Suite 120 Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Waverly

11840 Southmore Drive

11840 Southmore Drive Novant Health OB/GYN Urgent Care - Carmel

6331 Carmel Road, Suite 102

6331 Carmel Road, Suite 102 Novant Health Screening Center - Huntersville

16525 Holly Crest Lane, Suite 120

16525 Holly Crest Lane, Suite 120 Novant Health Screening Center - Matthews

3330 Siskey Parkway

3330 Siskey Parkway Tryon Medical Partners - Dilworth

900 East Morehead Street

900 East Morehead Street Tryon Medical Partners - Matthews

630 Matthews Township Parkway

Rowan County

Novant Health - Salisbury

1904 Jake Alexander Blvd W, #301

1904 Jake Alexander Blvd W, #301 Novant Health Screening Center ‚Äì Salisbury

315 Mocksville Avenue

315 Mocksville Avenue Novant Health Screening Center ‚Äì Salisbury

315 Mocksville Avenue

Stanly County