WHO official says malaria drug won't stop COVID-19 deaths

The U.N. health agency announced that it is suspending the hydroxychloroquine arm of its own trial testing various experimental therapies for COVID-19.

LONDON, UK — The World Health Organization’s top scientist says it’s now been definitively proven that the cheap malaria drug hydroxychloroquine — the drug favored by President Donald Trump — doesn’t work in stopping deaths among people hospitalized with the new coronavirus.

But Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said there could still be a role for the drug in preventing people from catching COVID-19 in the first place and noted that clinical trials testing hydroxychloroquine’s role in this are ongoing.

Swaminathan said in a press briefing on Thursday that there is still a gap in determining whether hydroxychloroquine has a role at all in the prevention or minimizing the severity of the illness in early infection or even in preventing it.

She says: “We don’t know that as yet. And we need to complete those large trials and get the data,” she said, referring to several other trials not being conducted by WHO.