Why is it so important for people 65 and older to get COVID-19 booster shots?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Booster shots are a hot topic in the Carolinas and across the country.

Health officials do agree that adults 65 and older should get one. So why is it so important for that age group?

Our sources for this story are the CDC and Doctor Ardeshir Hashmi, the chief of geriatrics for the Cleveland Clinic.

The CDC says protection against COVID-19 may decrease over time and that can be especially dangerous to adults 65 and older.

Hashmi says this is a vulnerable group.

"People who are older who do get covid, they have more likelihood of being hospitalized and also increased risk of mortality," he said.

A CDC study found that for people over 65 who got the Pfizer shot -- protection against hospitalization dropped from 85% to 70% in the past six months.

It's important to note that only those who received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine are eligible for boosters right now.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson do not have approved booster shots just yet.

But that is expected to change.

Hashmi said anyone who qualifies should get a booster, especially with the delta variant surging.

"More contagious and also very, very impactful in terms of mortality and hospitalizations and just severity of illness," he said.

Hashmi said older individuals should also continue COVID-19 safety measures like wearing a mask and social distancing.

