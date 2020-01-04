CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The attorney generals in the Carolinas are cracking down on people that are price gouging items in high demand during this coronavirus crisis.

From toilet paper to cleaning supplies, it’s hard to find certain supplies in stores, and online vendors know it. Searching Facebook market place, one person is selling their last bag of toilet paper for $1,000, another listing what they’re calling a “survival kit” consisting of hand sanitizer, toilet paper, cleaning wipes and face masks for $30,000.

The same story can be seen on eBay, where Lysol sprays can run you over $100.

“Yeah, they’re trying to take advantage of the situation, they’re gouging, and they need to be reported,” said Tom Bartholomy with the Better Business Bureau.

Amazon is working to eliminate their price gouging problem, saying they’ve already had to remove over half a million offers and suspend almost 4000 accounts.

“We’ve been receiving dozens of reports locally,’ Bartholomy said. Bartholomy says the price gouging reports they’ve gotten don’t always seem too outlandish.

“Maybe for a six-pack roll of toilet paper, it’s $20 instead of $10,” Bartholomy said.

No matter how big or small the gouge, though, Bartholomy says some people are still buying.

“[They] just got into too much of a panic mode of, ‘I have to

have this,’” Bartholomy said, “Then all of a sudden they’re on a site that’s

going to charge them $1,500 for 10 face masks.”

Bartholomy says companies and people found gouging in the Carolinas

can be held accountable.

“Yes, individuals that thought they were being smart about things and hoarding things in advance and now selling things on Craigslist or selling them in the neighborhood, even at that level you can still get in trouble through the attorney general’s office,” Bartholomy said. “It’s a misdemeanor.”

If you think you’ve been the victim of price gouging, get the name of the business, the time, place and price you paid, and report that information to the BBB or your state attorney’s office.

To report price gouging in North Carolina, click here. To report price gouging in South Carolina, click here.

To report price gouging to the Better Business Bureau, click here.

