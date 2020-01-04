CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-area officials say they’re considering more restrictions if people continue to ignore social distancing in Mecklenburg County.

Cities like Tega Cay have already closed parks and some are concerned Charlotte could be next if the behavior doesn’t change.

On Monday evening, groups of people were gathered at the basketball court at Latta Park. While visiting parks is still allowed, people are not allowed to gather in close proximity to each other.

On Tuesday, the Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation Department tweeted that all sports courts are closed.

“The bottom line here is if that continues, there will be a need for further enforcement for further ordinances,” said Charlotte city councilman Tariq Bokhari.

Councilman Bokhari is urging people to obey the order. It comes after a weekend of people packing into parks, playgrounds, and other popular outdoor spots.

“A small, but relatively sizeable group of people, ruining it for everyone,” Councilman Bokhari.

Sheriff Gary McFadden shared a message through a video on Facebook.



“This weekend we had many people out and about in the parks gathering, not obeying the 6-foot rule,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “We are simply just asking the citizen of Mecklenburg County to please help us flatten this curve to this virus.”

It’s also happening at large apartment complexes. Camden Southline Apartments sent a message to residents reminding them not to gather in the courtyard, which is closed.

In the meantime, officials say they’re adding signs to playgrounds and closely monitoring sports courts. Councilman Bokhari is warning people about a repeat of last weekend.

“Folks go out and do what they've done for these last couple weeks, I can't imagine that parks and greenways will be open,” Councilman Bokhari said.

Officials say the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has not issued any citations for the order. They say it’s the last resort if people do not cooperate.

