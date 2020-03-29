WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sara Jones Kouri shared a special moment between her husband Dr. Brian Kouri and their 5-year-old son through Facebook, last week.

“This is a sincere ‘Thank You’ to all my fearless friends who are doing their part to flatten the curve,” Sara wrote in a Facebook post.

Sara says her husband Brian is a physician at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and quarantines himself in their basement in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus to his family.

Staff at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center post for a photo express support during coronavirus outbreak.

Sara Jones Kouri

“This picture is from this morning as our 5-year-old son said goodbye to him as he left for work,” Sara wrote.

The touching photo shows Brian gesturing a heart to their son Lawson before he heads to work.

Sara shared the post showing appreciation to those who work in the medical field and also expressed optimism.

“Just a new normal for a while, but we can do this together. Again, thank you from the bottom of my heart for doing your part,” said Sara.

RELATED: Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center sets up assessment tents outside emergency departments

RELATED: 'We want to keep playing': Triad actors, musicians, stage technicians hit hard by shutdown

RELATED: Wake Forest Baptist Health shares encouraging post during coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: 'It's very frustrating' Triad woman anxiously awaiting coronavirus test results

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.