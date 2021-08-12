Inmate visitation suspended at York County jail over rising COVID-19 cases

The York County Sheriff's Office said inmates will be required to wear masks at all times and be subjected to regular COVID-19 testing.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office announced that inmate visitation has been temporarily suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Video visitation is still operational at this time, the sheriff's office said.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, inmates will be required to wear masks at all times at the jail and will be subjected to weekly testing and frequent temperature checks.

"The York County Detention Center is committed to the safety and well-being of all inmates and staff, as well as operating a facility that is secure, accountable, fair and effective," the department said in a statement.