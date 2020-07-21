York County leaders: Masks encouraged, not required

The York County Council voted 5-2 against a proposed county wide mask mandate Monday night.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Right now there is no state-wide mask mandate in South Carolina so it’s currently up to individual cities, towns, and counties to impose a mask requirement.

So far, 52 government bodies in South Carolina have approved some type of mask ordinance. York County is not one of them.

In a 5-2 vote, the York County council chose not to approve a mask mandate. The proposal was originally brought forth by Councilman William Roddey who said he recognized a public health need.

“Obviously there’s an appetite for something to be done," Councilman Roddey said. "Whether it meets everyone’s approval, but one thing we can’t argue with is that this is an infectious disease that spreads."

Council members heard public comment from a handful of residents — some who were in favor of wearing masks.

“Some people say mask-wearing is an infringement on their rights,” York County resident Ray Williams said. “Come on. Get a life and don’t take mine.”

Others in attendance opposed the idea of a mask mandate.

“Furthermore, this virus has over a 99% survival," York County resident Laura Tabackman said. “Moreover masks do not work. The particles for this virus are too small to be blocked by masks.”

As part of the council discussion, some of the members voiced wanting to allow residents to have a choice. Other council members were skeptical about enforcement.

“To call it a mandate I think is disingenuous if we don’t have the plans or the means to adequately enforce it,” Councilman Joel Hamilton said.

Despite the failed mask mandate, the York County Council did vote on a separate motion to agree to work on a plan that will provide masks and signage for businesses if they are interested.

The City of York, however, passed a mask ordinance. That goes into effect Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. It applies to those inside retail or food service establishments, with some exceptions.

