YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County Sheriff's Office employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the sheriff's office announced Friday.

The employee, whose name or job title were not identified, has been at home, in-isolation for two weeks, officials said upon announcing the positive case Friday. He is said to be feeling better.

Four other sheriff's office employees remain at-home in precautionary isolation.

"The Sheriff’s office has no reason to believe that anyone in the county has been put in risk of contacting the COVID-19 virus due to the individual in this case," a released statement said. "No one this employee encountered entered the York County Detention Center."

Officials said the sheriff's office was cleaned and disinfected after the employee reported feeling ill.

In neighboring Mecklenburg County, four first responders have tested positive for coronavirus.

Those individuals represent the first known cases in the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte Fire Department, and Medic. There are no known cases of coronavirus within the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, but a contracted nurse at their juvenile detention center has tested positive.

There are 73 positive cases of coronavirus in York County. One patient has died from the virus.

Across South Carolina, there are 1,700 cases with 34 deaths.

On North Carolina, there are 2,093 positive coronavirus cases and 19 deaths, including 601 cases and 3 deaths in Mecklenburg County.

