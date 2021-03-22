'You have a spot, take your shot' | Richard Petty gets his COVID vaccine in NC

Petty shared he was somewhat reluctant early on but the science, matched with the advice of his physician, prompted him to get vaccinated.

LEVEL CROSS, N.C. — North Carolina native and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty recently received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and all-time leader in premier series race wins with 200, Petty was vaccinated at a drive-through vaccination center located near his hometown of Level Cross, North Carolina.



In a public service announcement released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Petty, 83, shared his reasons for getting vaccinated and urges others to find their spot and take their shot.

“I talked to my doctor, and he highly recommended that I go ahead and get a shot,” Petty said. “It doesn’t only help me; it helps my family and all of the people I associate with. You are not only helping yourself; you are helping your neighbors.”

North Carolina native and NASCAR racing legend Richard Petty, otherwise known as “The King,” gets his COVID-19 vaccination and is encouraging everyone to find their spot and take their shot. pic.twitter.com/hdmIZ1tMqT — NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) March 16, 2021



Petty recorded the PSA in partnership with NCDHHS as part of the state’s Your Spot Your Shot COVID-19 public education campaign.



“I might have been a little bit hesitant to begin with, but after looking at all of the statistics — I don’t see anything after you take the shot,” Petty said. “Everyone seems to get along with it pretty good.”



“You have a spot. Take your shot," he said.