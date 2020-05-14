As COVID-19 concerns continue, parents steer clear from children’s hospitals

The return of illnesses like measles and other types of meningitis are some concerns that health experts say will only complicate the devastation of COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Even in the age of the coronavirus, doctors at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital are still encouraging parents to visit with their child especially when it’s necessary.

That includes appointments to stay current on your child’s immunization records and maintain regular wellness visits. Doctors say if this doesn’t happen, other issues can arise.

“We’re dependent on children getting immunized to keep them from getting sick, but also to maintain what we call herd immunity across our population and keep diseases that we haven’t seen in decades from coming back, “says Dr. Lyn Nuse.

In response, Levine Children’s Hospital has redeveloped its care model to minimize the risk to parents and children when they visit the hospital, yet still allow maximum access to care.

“Enhanced cleaning. We all look a little different because we are wearing masks and PPE," a Levine Children's Hospital representative said. "We are asking parents to mask including older children too.”

There’s also a new virtual waiting room that allows patients to wait inside their car until they receive a text or email letting them know the doctor is ready to see them.