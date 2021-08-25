'It is definitely a sign of progress' | HIV advocates say COVID-19 vaccines are part of path to pandemic's end

RAIN says clients living with HIV felt the isolation hard at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as they tried to stay safe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To say the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone is an understatement. As the virus quickly spread across the country, everything from coffeehouses and churches to theaters and thrift stores found themselves changing how they operated to keep others safe.

A key group of people who feared the virus included immunocompromised individuals such as those living with HIV. Charlotte-based advocacy groups like RAIN say when the pandemic hit, many clients they served found themselves in an all-to-familiar place emotionally: scared and alone.

"A lot of them verbalized it felt like getting their HIV diagnosis all over again," said Darlena Blackwell, director of client relations for RAIN. "And certainly, for persons living with HIV that have been diagnosed for longer periods of time, they felt like they were back at the beginning of HIV when it was hopeless, there was no treatment, or when there was treatment but the treatment was not effective."

Blackwell says those feelings especially for clients who survived the initial height of the AIDS epidemic in the 80s and 90s. When it became clear the coronavirus was here for the long-term, she said the staff at RAIN made the right moves to support clients.

"So one of the things that we immediately put into place was more interactions with our medical director, more interdisciplinary meetings with clinicians to get behind the science of COVID," Blackwell said. "What were the things we needed to do regarding clients? What were the conversations we needed to have? What was the outlook for the virus? Did anyone have, you know, those numbers and basically how could our clients protect themselves seeing is how they are already individuals with compromised autoimmune systems?"

Now, with vaccines more readily available and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granting Pfizer's Comirnaty shot full approval, she says both clients and coworkers are back to an optimistic outlook. Some people were initially skeptical because of how fast the vaccines were produced, but Blackwell says open conversations about how the virus and shots work have helped encourage more people to roll up their sleeves.

"Because we do work so closely with clinicians, we were able to learn firsthand why the vaccine was able to come out so quickly, it was something that had been tested," she said. "So what appeared to be fast for the rest of the world made sense to us. And actually, a lot of the testing that's done along the lines of HIV actually came in hand with the COVID-19 vaccine coming about."

Recently, health leaders have urged people who are immunocompromised to line up for another COVID-19 shot, be it a third dose of the two mRNA vaccines or a second Johnson & Johnson shot. Blackwell says clients have had questions about this, and RAIN has been happy to speak with them.

"It's strongly suggested that you do take it because of the fact that you do have a compromised autoimmune system," she said. "And then we make it personal and relate it to ourselves and show that you know, we're not asking you to do something that we ourselves are not willing to do. And we are actually doing that as well not only to protect ourselves but to protect the population of individuals that we work with."

The COVID-19 crisis has seen aspects that have mirrored parts of the HIV/AIDS crisis. People living with HIV at the outset of that crisis at first didn't have effective treatment options until the development of the anti-HIV drug AZT, and then even better treatment with ART. For the coronavirus, initial treatments paved the way to three different vaccine options in the U.S. Now, Moderna is using the same mRNA vaccine technology behind their COVID-19 shot to develop an HIV vaccine, which will soon begin a trial in September. For Blackwell and her clients, this shines a new ray of light in the fight against HIV.

"I would say certainly when it comes to science and treatment improvement measures, we're definitely excited anytime. There are new medications and we can do our due diligence and our research and see that these things will definitely be impactful," she said.

In the meantime, regular testing and prevention are the tools Blackwell says are crucial to curbing the coronavirus, just like HIV. However, she stresses those who may be newly diagnosed with HIV don't have to face it alone.