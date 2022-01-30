Researchers study what activities are safe for people to do as COVID-19 cases continue

A group of researchers from several different universities found out which activities are best to do.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The coronavirus continues to be a concern for leaders across North Carolina.

The latest statewide data shows more than 22,000 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. This comes as health officials are tracking a new omicron sub-variant known as the "stealth variant."

Health officials say the new variant could be even more transmissible than the original omicron strain.

As the pandemic lingers, many people are eager to fully experience normal activities, but what activities are safe?

A group of researchers from several different universities found out.

A new study published this month in the scientific journal by Environmental Science and Technology shows researchers analyzed outbreaks and super spreader events, factoring in things like masks, ventilation, the number of people in a room and the amount of time spent in a space.

The activities with the most risk is gathering in a gym, nightclub, or classroom with poor ventilation and no mask.

For example, if someone is heavily working out in a poorly ventilated space that’s packed with mask less people, there’s a 99% chance you’ll be infected, according to the study.

It also states if you go into a movie theatre with poor ventilation and mostly unmasked people, there’s a 14% chance of infection, that’s if no one is talking.

The study also says even with good ventilation, speaking in a restaurant or classroom sets a 12% chance of catching the virus.

Health officials still say the best form of protection is the shot.

"Vaccination with a booster is your best chance of avoiding complications" Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease specialist with Novant Health, said.

The study also shows the least risky are activities outside, with few people in a short amount of time.

