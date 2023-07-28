COVID metrics moving in the wrong direction as at-home tests become difficult to find

The latest state data shows some metrics are the highest they've been since April.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — It wouldn’t be surprising if you know a friend or family member who tested positive for COVID recently.

They'd be among many people in the state, including Gov. Roy Cooper who is feeling great, according to state officials.

It's because cases are on the rise again. The latest state data shows the virus is the most prevalent it has been in wastewater since April. There are 14 million virus particles per person, the data shows. That's up 218% in just five weeks when it hit its lowest point since state health authorities began collecting this data.

This metric is something health officials rely on to monitor how quickly the virus is spreading even if people are asymptomatic or not getting tested.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts