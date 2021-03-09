'I can see the benefits' | Some turning to acupuncture to treat stress from COVID-19 pandemic

As the impact of the pandemic grows, experts say so does the need for treatment in a multitude of ways.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused anxiety for countless people in one way or another, and some people are turning to holistic remedies to treat aches, pains and stress.

Experts say they’ve seen an uptick in many receiving some relief in an unlikely way: acupuncture.

Chinese medicine has been around for thousands of years, standing the test of time even in this new age of COVID-19.

"You take the fire and it goes inside the cup, creating suction, and then the cup gets placed on the body," Elizabeth Sol, a licensed acupuncturist with Sol Family Wellness, said.

As the impact of the pandemic grows, experts say so does the need for treatment in a multitude of ways.

"Looking outside that typical Western medical paradigm for answers to their healthcare," Sol said.

For many, that means acupuncture.

It's an individualized healthcare experience based on a person’s unique pattern diagnosis.

"You’re going to have a different pattern than the next person and the other person," Sol said. "And your pattern is going to change so our goal is to identify what pattern you’re presenting with and treat that pattern.”

Sol said acupuncture isn’t painful and the needles are no thicker than a strand of hair.

"Say you don’t like needles -- we do laser acupuncture," she said. "It’s something I love doing with children.”

This caught the attention of mom Debby Weiss, who chose acupuncture to help treat her two young daughters.

"My older daughter gets a lot of stress and anxiety in her shoulders then her whole body hurts so I told her aside from the stress part, it could help relax her body and feel better," Weiss said. "After the first time, she’s like, 'That’s amazing!'”

Sol recommends multiple acupuncture sessions before you might start to see results, but for some, the holistic help is well worth the wait.

"We’ve kind of just continued it on a monthly thing because they enjoy it and I can see the benefits they get from it," Weiss said.