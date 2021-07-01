Can out-of-towners get vaccinated in NC?

Mecklenburg County Public Health and NC DHHS weigh in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Covid-19 vaccine rollout takes place across North Carolina, WCNC Charlotte is here to bring you the facts throughout the process.

Two viewers texted WCNC Charlotte these questions:

Jennifer Peppler from Waxhaw wanted to know if you have to get the vaccine in the county you live in? Anne Brand asked a similar question. She said her father- in-law is staying with them from Buffalo, but wants to know if he is eligible to get the vaccine here or does he have to wait until he returns to New York?

Let's VERIFY!

Can out-of-towners get vaccinated here in North Carolina?



Our sources are the Mecklenburg County Department of Public Health and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

During a press conference this week, Mecklenburg County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan said,

“Our goal in Mecklenburg is to vaccinate our county residents, and so the recommendation is, especially for residents over the age of 75, they should sign up for an appointment in their county. That being said we will not be turning people away and we will not be requiring proof of county residence when you come in.”

NC DHHS confirmed that sentiment in a statement to WCNC Charlotte:

“A provider cannot refuse to vaccinate someone that presents for vaccination if they fall into the open prioritization phase and do not have a vaccine contradiction, so a resident of another state could be vaccinated here if they fall into the appropriate open prioritization phase.”

So we can verify, that out-of-towners can get vaccinated in North Carolina.