More people are showing interest in learning CPR. Here's how you can get involved in Charlotte

Following Damar Hamlin's collapse, the call to action is becoming more relevant.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Watching medical professionals tend to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on live television reminds us how fragile life is. Knowing CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, in these types of situations can be the difference between life and death.

Atrium Health doctors addressed the importance of accurate and timely CPR, one day after Hamlin collapsed on the turf.

"I would encourage you to reach out to two or three other people and encourage them to be engaged on that front," Dr. Rohit Mehta from Atrium said. "It's simple. It's easy to do, and it's profoundly impactful. And if everyone knows it, the chain of survival is profoundly better."

Mehta said Monday's incident is a call to action.

"All of us are a component of life-saving care, simply using our hands," Mehta said. "Specifically, compressions only, significantly improves survival. And the other thing that often times comes up is the question of liability. And in most communities, there's a good Samaritan Law that protects the hero."

Mike Reese is the safety specialist at Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, which offered its first free CPR/AED class to the public in October.

They received more than 250 responses from people wanting to sign up.

"Most of the time you're going to use CPR is going to be probably for family members, anyway," Reese said of participants. "A lot of them are like, 'Hey I've got grandkids and some new grandkids, I want to be able to know what to do just in case something happened.'"

They can only accommodate 12 students at a time, the number of CPR mannequins available. They also use actual AED machines.

"A lot of people have reservations, of course, about using the AED machine because the fear of just not knowing what to do," Reese said. "So when they go through the course and figure out how to see how easy it is and that AED machine actually talks them through the process, you know, then that comfort level rises and the ability to be able to jump when it's time, absolutely goes up."

Amanda Petersen, the director of risk management education for YMCA of Greater Charlotte, said there has been an increase in people signing up.

"Whether it is for work, or for the knowledge, or for they just had a newborn child and they want to have the skills," Petersen said.

The YMCA uses a blended approach of online pre-work and in-person practical training.

Classes at YMCA of Greater Charlotte start at $60 depending on the certification.

Atrium Health has an upcoming public CPR class Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Monroe Middle School.

Goodwill is looking at what its budget will allow for making classes available for 2023 and would make those classes available for free.