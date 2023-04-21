Dead bat found in Ardrey Kell High School same day students return in person

Monday, the school's principal issued a statement saying 20 bats had been found at the school.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A dead bat was found at the bottom of a food donation bin at Ardrey Kell High School on Friday.

It comes as students returned to in-person learning on Friday after live bats had been found earlier in the week. On Monday, the school's principal issued a statement saying 20 bats had been found at the school.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the school switched students to asynchronous, remote learning while the school worked to fix the issue.

School officials said the bat found Friday was decomposing and is believed to have been there for "quite some time" and had been overlooked during the building's cleanup earlier in the week.

"We understand that the continued presence of bats in the building is disturbing," the school said in part in an email shared with families. "However, our contracted bat eviction vendor, Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools risk management team determined that the safety and well-being of our students, teachers and staff are not compromised following the bat eviction and thorough clean-up of the school."

To date, 21 bats have been collected and tested. All of the collected animals tested negative for rabies.

“Kids in the hallway were saying, 'I just stepped on dead bats,' and teachers were sweeping them up in the hallways,” Sophia Margherio, a student at the school, told WCNC Charlotte's Michelle Boudin earlier this week.

“I was using the bathroom and looking at my phone," Sophia recalled. "All of a sudden, a bat from the top of the stall flies down and lands on my leg, and I flick it off, and I start screaming.”