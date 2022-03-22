Chicken pox reported in South Carolina, DHEC encourages children to be current on vaccinations

Outbreaks of varicella (chicken pox) were reported in a daycare center and elementary school in early March 2022.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announces there has been two outbreaks of varicella (commonly known as chicken pox) in the state since early March 2022 and encourages parents and guardians to make sure children are up to date on vaccinations to help stop the spread of the disease.

Chicken pox is highly contagious and appears mostly as a skin rash of blister-like lesions, usually on the face, scalp or torso. While mostly mild in healthy children, chicken pox can be severe in adults and people with weakened immune systems.

The first outbreak in South Carolina was reported on March 4 at a childcare facility in the Lowcountry. The second outbreak occurred in the Upstate on March 10 at an elementary school. DHEC reminds families that school age children must be vaccinated against infectious diseases such as chicken pox.

“These two varicella outbreaks as well as a decline in childhood vaccination coverage highlight the need for a renewed focus on maintaining recommended childhood vaccinations,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “We encourage parents to consult their children’s medical provider to ensure their child’s vaccination record is current.”

According to DHEC, at least 70 individuals were affected by the two outbreaks, either by having the disease or being exposed and unvaccinated for chicken pox. Unvaccinated individuals were "excluded" from group settings for 21 days after the last case was identified or returned to group settings once they received an age-appropriate vaccine.

DHEC officials say although death from varicella is uncommon, some deaths continue to occur even in healthy children and adults who are unvaccinated.