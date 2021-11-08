School leaders do not know what caused the students to suddenly become ill at this time.

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens of students became ill Monday at Starmount Middle School.

Yadkin County Schools’ Superintendent Todd Martin said about 45 students complained of various symptoms including headache and nausea. Martin said emergency services and firefighters along with school nurses evaluated and took care of the students. He said most of the students were feeling better before the school day ended.

School leaders do not know what caused the students to become ill at this time. However, officials with the Yadkin County Health Department are investigating the incident.

"This afternoon we had approximately 40 sixth grade students become ill," Starmount Middle School wrote on Facebook. "It was reported that a CO2 leak or food poisoning was the cause. At this time, the cause is unknown, but under investigation by the Yadkin County Health Department, emergency management and the school."