Emory to test mRNA HIV vaccine in humans in new trial

Phase 1 of the trial is looking for 56 HIV-negative volunteers.

Example video title will go here for this video

DECATUR, Ga. — Emory University, a leader in health and science research, is participating in a new HIV vaccine trial.

Researchers are approaching Phase I of the clinical trial, which will evaluate the use of messenger RNA technology in HIV vaccines for the first time in humans, according to the university.

As of 2018, Atlanta remained No. 2 in the nation for new HIV diagnoses. The research university could change that with its participation in the new trial.

The trial, IAVI G002, was launched earlier this year by IAVI, a nonprofit scientific research organization. Biotechnology company Moderna manufactured the vaccine candidate. Other sponsors of the vaccine involve the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, The University of Texas at San Antonio, George Washington University and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

The Hope Clinic of Emory Vaccine Center is currently recruiting trial participants.

Researchers will determine whether HIV immunogens delivered through Moderna’s mRNA technology can induce specific B-cell responses that have the potential to lead to broadly neutralizing antibody development, which is a primary goal of HIV vaccination. A previous clinical trial showed promising B-cell response in a majority of recipients, according to Emory. This new clinical trial hopes to build upon these results

“As a scientific community, we have had tremendous success with the mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccines for prevention of COVID-19,” Dr. Srilatha Edupuganti said in a news release. “The logical next step is to ask the question: will mRNA HIV vaccines work for prevention of HIV? We are really excited to be taking part in this study and embark on this journey to answer this highly important scientific question.”

Researchers will enroll a total of 56 healthy, HIV-negative adult volunteers across all sites. According to Emory, 48 participants will receive one or two doses of the mRNA vaccine, with 32 receiving an additional boosting immunogen. Eight participants will receive the boosting immunogen alone. Researchers will evaluate the resulting immune responses and monitor the participants for safety for six months following vaccination.