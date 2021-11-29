'I just cried and cried and cried' | Mom overcome with joy when her 3-year-old wakes up 'feisty' after epilepsy surgery

Kate McKenzie's parents were able to notice the warning signs and get her to a doctor quickly.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health doctors say one in 26 people will experience epilepsy, a central nervous disorder in which brain activity becomes abnormal, causing seizures.

Three-year-old Kate McKenzie's parents knew something was wrong when she was 6 months old. Her mother Katie McKenzie said Kate's eyes would dart around multiple times in a row, which caused her concern.

Her family took her to Levine Children's Hospital and found out Kate was suffering from infantile spasms.

Atrium Health neurologist Dr. Rani Singh was able to work with Kate's family and started treatment right away. Kate was seizure-free after just two days.

But then, a few months later, Kate relapsed and had to have epilepsy surgery. Since epilepsy comes from one part of the brain, Singh said it's safe to take out that portion to stop the seizures.

"When she woke up from surgery, and she had this same feisty personality, I just cried and cried and cried," McKenzie said. "It is such a relief."

Singh said they usually only conduct this type of surgery on 15 to 20 kids a year.

Kate is now seizure-free since the procedure. She continues to do speech, occupational and physical therapies.

"We are able to go do normal things as a family, things we didn't think we could do two years ago," McKenzie said.