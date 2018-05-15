Essential oils are being used more often as an alternative therapy, for anything from aches and pains to medical treatments. But are they all safe?

Generally speaking, yes, essential oils are safe, if they are used as directed. But, buyers need to beware and make sure they do their homework prior to using them. Essential oils are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, so just like over the counter supplements, it is hard for people to know what exactly is included in these essential oils.

What are essential oils and how are they used?

Essential oils are made from plant materials which are ground up (e.g., leaves, rinds, and bark). They can be added to other things like creams, personal hygiene products (shampoos/lotions), perfumes, or sprays. They can be used during massages, for their calming smells (through aromatherapy), or put into water for baths.

How can essential oils be harmful potentially?

There have been reports of young boys who had not gone through puberty, who used lavender and tea tree oils on their skin and then developed gynecomastia (which is the medical term for enlarged breasts). A recent study looked at the main ingredients of these two types of essential oils and found chemicals with estrogen-like (female) and anti-testosterone-like (anti-male) properties. Fortunately, once the lavender and tea tree oils were stopped, the anti-male effects were reversed in these young boys. Essential oils can have hundreds of different chemicals in them.

Researchers isolated 4 chemicals that were in both lavender and tea tree oils and another 4 chemicals which were commonly found in either of these oils. They then tested these chemicals in the lab with cancer cells and found that these chemicals were associated with anti-male changes in the cells. The researchers concluded that these two essential oils may be linked to female-like characteristics like abnormal breast tissue growth and possibly delaying growth and puberty in young males.

What should people be on the lookout for if they use essential oils?

Look at the ingredients closely on all products. Even if something is marketed as "pure," it may not be.

Before using any essential oils, discuss with your healthcare provider first, especially if pregnant, using it for children, or if you are on other medications.

Use as directed. Don't use essential oils which are supposed to be ingested (like cumin and citrus) on your skin. Don't ingest essential oils for your skin (like eucalyptus and sage).

Keep all products away from children. We have seen children come into the ER who have ingested oil of wintergreen and have an aspirin-like overdose which can be deadly.

