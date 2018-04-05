CHARLOTTE, NC -- Women all across the nation are taking a stand against what society has deemed, "beautiful."

Thousands of women are ditching the hair dye for a more natural approach.

Ben Winkler, a Los Angeles-based photographer, has been traveling across the nation documenting those beautiful women.

"It's basically a project to bring the awareness to society at large," Winkler said. "How do we have the audacity to judge women by what their age is, who are are we to tell them what's right what's wrong?"

Winkler's movement called "Faces of Silver" has given women the confidence to go gray.

"How can we show that there's still that radiance and that luster in there, and that gray does not mean doubt," Winkler said.

Winkler's project began two years ago. He used the photos he took and turned them a book to be published as a coffee table book.

His campaign had a large impact on one Charlotte woman.

"It doesn't have to be about age," Priscilla Walters said. "Everyone is really special and it doesn't mean that you have aged it means that you have saged to me. It means that you have beauty and we have to embrace it."

Winkler has created an IndieGoGo to help fund his "Faces Of Silver" book, click here to donate. Share your photos of your silver hair with us using #Facesofsilver.

