CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Valentine's Day, romance rules, but when it comes to wine and chocolate, not all are created equally.

NBC Charlotte sat down with Charlotte-based Dr. Michael Harrington to separate fact from fiction.

1. All chocolate, in moderation, has health benefits: FALSE

Dark chocolate is the only chocolate with health benefits. It can't be "darkish" either, it has to be 70-percent cacao or above to get the health benefits. In fact, the higher the concentration of cacao in your chocolate, Harrington says the higher the concentration of flavonols is.

Flavonols are antioxidants that help repair cell damage, improve circulation and lower blood pressure.

2. A glass of red win a night is good for you: FACT

A glass of red wine is thought to be good for your heart because of its high concentration of the polyphenol reservatrol, which has been linked to numerous health benefits. Harrington says these include preventing cardiovascular disease, maintaining memory and preventing dementia, as well as improving sleep and lowering bad cholesterol.

3. Chocolate causes acne: FICTION

Acne is caused by a combination of high bacteria levels and oil on the skin, not your diet, according to many dermatologists.