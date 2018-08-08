Parents of teens should be aware of a challenge sweeping through social media called the rubbing alcohol or fire challenge. The details and images are equally disturbing.

The stunt involves scorching your skin after dousing it in rubbing alcohol or another flammable liquid commonly found in the household.

Teenagers are turning to two normal household products to prove themselves among peers.

“The curiosity gets to them,” fire officials said.

Fire officials oppose this bold trend that put this 12-year-old boy from South Carolina in the hospital.

“I think the thought process at the time was they'd seen those videos and thought it looks kind of cool,” crews add.

But the "cool" move quickly turned to severe burns on more than 40 percent of his body.

“They didn't realize the flame would immediately go toward the clothing,” officials said.

The videos have racked up hundreds of thousands of views online, but the charring challenge leaves a lifetime of scars.

“One second, that’s all it takes, and a fire will triple in size within 30 seconds,” firefighters said.

It may be a tempting maneuver for many teens and children, but adults have even had their hand in the fire. Back in 2014, Janie Talley was arrested after police say she helped record her 16-year-old son doing the challenge.

The trend likely isn't going anywhere, but experts said no child is too young to learn about fire safety.

