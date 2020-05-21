Fire dept.: Don’t leave hand sanitizer in your car on a warm day

The agency reminds folks that most hand sanitizers contain alcohol.

OCONOMOWOC, Wis — A fire department is warning Americans about leaving hand sanitizer in your car on a hot day.

The Western Lake Fire District posted the advisory on their Facebook page Thursday. It came with a picture of a burned out car, presumably damaged by such a situation.

The agency explains that most sanitizers, especially the ones to sanitize against COVID-19, are alcohol-based, and therefore flammable.

“Keeping it in your car during hot weather, exposing it to sun, and particularly being next to open flame while smoking in vehicles or grilling while enjoying this weekend can lead to disaster,” they fire department added.

They suggested people watch the following video from the National Fire Protection Association Warnings on hand sanitizer:

https://youtu.be/1P3GjIBKwI8

Here is their full post:

Let’s start today with a little education!

We’ve chatted in the past about clear water bottles being kept in your vehicle when the weather is warm.

That still holds true and so does hand sanitizer! By its nature, most hand sanitizer is alcohol-based and therefore flammable. Keeping it in your car during hot weather, exposing it to sun causing magnification of light through the bottle,

----and particularly being next to open flame while smoking in vehicles or grilling while enjoying this weekend----can lead to disaster.

Please respect the possibilities and be fire safe.