ATLANTA -- One person has died in Georgia due to West Nile Virus, leading state health officials to warn residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

Seven human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in the state so far this year, in Gwinnett, Fulton, Columbia and Houston counties, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Non-human cases have been reported in DeKalb, Chatham, Glynn and Lowndes counties.

The latest numbers come after a record year for the virus. Nearly 50 cases were listed in 2017 -- seven of them deadly.

The CDC has reported less than 20 cases every year dating back to 2013.

The reasons behind this year's spike are unclear, health officials said.

So, how does a state whose capital recently topped the list of cities with a mosquito problem help keep the cases lower this time around?

While local governments can spray for the pests, the biggest responsibility lies with residents themselves.

“Georgians can reduce the number of mosquitoes around their homes and yards by getting rid of standing water,” said Chris Rustin, director of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Standing water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes that may be infected with West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases.”

The state agency also had more tips for anyone outdoors during the mosquito peak season:

► Avoid going out at dusk or dawn: Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus usually bite at dusk and dawn, so avoid or limit outdoor activity at these times.

► Loose clothing: Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.

► Use DEET: Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing DEET, the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.

► A tight seal: Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly, and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.

It's also important to know the symptoms and get treatment if needed. Signs of West Nile Virus are similar to a cold or flu -- including headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, swollen lymph nodes or rash. Symptoms can appear between three and 15 days after being bitten.

West Nile Virus can be particularly dangerous for the elderly, people with weakened immune systems or people with other medical conditions.

