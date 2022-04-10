The current flu season began back on October 1.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has seen its first child flu-related death of the current season, the state's health agency said.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the news Monday morning. The agency did not say what county specifically had the death but they said it was a child in the Midlands.

“It’s sad and unfortunate that we must report the death of a child in the Midlands Region from the complications of the flu. We extend our condolences to this family,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.

The state's first flu-related death was reported on October 14.

The current flu season began back on October 1. Health officials across the national have been warning about a possibly more active flu season, and health officials here said they've already seen a spike in cases.

“Although we are early in the season, we have been seeing widespread flu activity since the first week. This suggests we could have a severe flu season, and we all must take actions to protect ourselves and others,” Bell said.

Bell said the best protection is the flu shot. DHEC and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that everyone 6 months of age and older who is eligible get vaccinated. It takes about two weeks for the body to build up protection after getting the flu vaccine.

The active flu season coincides with ongoing COVID-19 cases and an elevated number of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases. The same preventive methods that protect against COVID-19 also protect against the flu virus: vaccination, masks, frequent handwashing, and staying home or away for others while sick.