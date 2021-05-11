As flu season picks up, health experts warn people to take precautions

Experts say the 2021 flu season is worse than it was in 2020.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the country continues to open up due to COVID-19 vaccines being readily available, many people are traveling for the holidays. But beyond the concern of COVID-19, increased travel means the threat of the flu is higher.

Many health systems in North Carolina are reminding residents to continue to take proper precautions to limit the spread of both COVID-19 and the flu. Such preventative measures include washing your hands, covering your nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing, wearing a mask when indoors, practicing social distancing when possible and staying home if you're sick.

It's still early in the flu season, but health systems are reporting an increase in flu cases across the Carolinas.

"We have already exceeded the number of cases reported last flu season," Atrium Health stated in a news release on Monday. "It is increasingly important that those who have not yet received their flu vaccines for the 2021-2022 season do so as soon as possible to protect their families, themselves and the larger community as the holiday season and gatherings with loved ones continue."

Dr. Carmen Teague, an internal medicine doctor with Atrium Health, said the flu numbers are not at a pandemic level yet in the Carolinas.

"Folks are out and about [and I think we're trying to be careful with spreading respiratory viruses, but we're already seeing a lot more flu," Dr. Teague explained. "Those college kids are going to be coming home, and they're going to be bringing it to the Charlotte area."

Dr. Teague did qualify her statements with the fact that the 2021 flu season being higher than the 2020 season is expected, considering people were on a much more stringent lockdown last year than this year due to COVID-19.

"I do think people are being careful, but we are much more social than we were a year ago," Dr. Teague added. "We just didn't see a lot of flu ... We're seeing it more now."

She anticipates the flu numbers to continue to rise through the holidays, but she's heartened by the fact that North Carolina is still under a minimal risk compared to other nearby states.

Dr. Teague mentioned it's sometimes hard for people to tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19 since they're both respiratory illnesses.

"Wearing a mask would prevent you from spreading it to other folks," Dr. Teague emphasized. "We're not convinced that wearing the mask prevents you from getting it but, certainly in social settings, it's very important to be vigilant."

She mentioned the importance of people getting the flu shot, too.

"W are in early December, but it is not too late," Dr. Teague said. "You can get the flu vaccine any time through the flu season. It's generally recommended across the board."

The health partners, which include Atrium Health, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Novant Health and Cone Health, also encouraged people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and the COVID-19 booster, too, as many experts anticipate a winter surge of cases.