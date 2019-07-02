CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A medical flu emergency is sweeping the Carolinas.

Iredell Health System will soon ask guests not to bring children as visitors to the hospital. Novant Health and Piedmont Medical are both seeing a huge spike in flu cases as well.

Chances are you know someone at work or your kids' school who is home sick with the flu.

"The past week, we have definitely seen a sharp rise in more flu cases," said Dr. Ryan Shelton with Tryon Medical Partners.

So far this season, there have been at least 29 flu-related deaths in North Carolina and 21 in South Carolina.

Dr. Shelton said this flu season was a bit delayed, but it's in full swing now.

"We're testing for flu; there's some much more reliable test that we can get done quickly now," he said.

Schools are seeing lots of sick calls.

The W.C. Friday Middle School Choral Arts Department in Dallas, North Carolina posted a picture showing its situation on Facebook.

"PSA: The flu is spreading like wildfire around WCFMS. If you (your child) are sick, please stay home to recover! We will catch you up later... just be safe," the post read.

At area hospitals, it's as sickly as you'd expect.

This coming Friday, the Iredell Health System will start "asking guests not to bring children 17 and under to visit patients in the hospital" in an effort to slow the spread of the flu.

Iredell Memorial Hospital is reporting more than 50 positive flu cases since the beginning of February. Novant Health has seen an increase by 30 to 40 percent this week.

A spokeswoman told NBC Charlotte in the past week, the number of positive influenza tests has increased by between 30 to 40 percent.

"The flu hits you out of the blue. You can be fine in the morning, but by lunch, you feel like you've been hit by a truck."

Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and fatigue. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said some people may experience vomiting and diarrhea, and not everyone will have a fever.