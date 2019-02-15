CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of flu deaths in North Carolina continues to rise as flu season continues.

New numbers released Thursday showed 16 people died from influenza-associated deaths from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9. That brings the total in the state to 52 deaths for the 2018-2019 flu season so far.

Four influenza-associated deaths were reported in South Carolina last week for a total of 29 deaths.

The data in North Carolina showed the percentage of influenza-like illnesses for the week ending on Feb. 9 was lower than the same time last year.

"It does seem like it's going to be a milder flu season, in that at least for one of the strains is a better match than it was in prior years,” Atrium Health's Dr. Katie Passaretti previously said.

A report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found the flu vaccine is providing better protection this year compared to last year.

Overall, it's about 47 percent effective this season, with 61 percent effectiveness for children and teens, according to the CDC.

"I still say if you haven't gotten the flu shot you want to get it, go ahead and get it, check with your office, your doctor's office,” Dr. Passaretti said.

Walker’s Drug Store is working to keep up with the demand for flu shots and medications through the peak of flu season.

"We did spike up our inventory to make sure we do accommodate for such patients,” said pharmacy manager Harry Patel.

Data in South Carolina suggested the flu may be on the decline. The flu is still considered widespread, but there was a decrease in flu activity last week.