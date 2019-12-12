CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Flu season is taking off across the Carolinas.

So far this season, North Carolina reported five deaths related to flu, while South Carolina has seen eight deaths.

Dr. David Cosenza, specialty medical director of virtual care with Atrium Health, said flu season seems to be moving in earlier compared to last year.

"Traditionally I tell everybody, you know, we don't really see it until we start mingling for Christmas," Cosenza said. "We're seeing it already, and we haven't mingled for Christmas."

South Carolina is currently experiencing "high" flu activity, while North Carolina is still considered "low” according to the CDC.

Cosenza said he’s seeing an uptick in patients with flu-like symptoms on Atrium’s "Virtual Visit" app.

"Ours [flu season] has strangely been bad in January and February, kind of peters out until March," Cosenza said. "This time it looks like we're a little early."

In less than two weeks, millions of people will take to the skies or travel home for holiday get-togethers.

Doctors are urging people to practice good hygiene, such as hand washing or utilizing hand sanitizer, and get the flu shot now because it can take two weeks to reach its full effect.

"If people want to travel, they should still go get their flu shot now, and they should be protected by the time Christmas," Cosenza said.

The CDC reports most flu activity is currently being caused by influenza B/Victoria viruses, which is unusual for this time of year.

Regardless of the type, doctors said this is one virus you don’t want to catch.

