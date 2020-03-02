SHELBY, N.C. — A 13-year-old Gaffney, South Carolina girl has died from complications with the flu, according to her obituary from Blakely Funeral Home.

Arden Reese Bradley, 13, died on January 31 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby, North Carolina.

Bradley's family told NBC affiliate WYFF that she got sick on January 27.

She was taken to the hospital Wednesday and diagnosed with type A flu, then bilateral pneumonia, according to WYFF.

Bradley was a student at Gaffney Middle School in South Carolina.

"She loved her family, K-POP music and especially BTS, painting, photography, animals and nutcrackers," according to her obituary.

Her funeral was held at Frederick Memorial Gardens in Gaffney, SC on Monday.

