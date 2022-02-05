NC health to distribute free fans for those who need them this summer

Officials said people 60 and over, as well as adults with disabilities, can sign up now for assistance at local aging agencies across the state.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is working to give fans to those who need them this summer.

The program is made possible by donations from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Dominion Resources and Valassis, and allows regional area agencies on aging and local provider agencies to purchase fans for eligible individuals. Local provider agencies can also purchase a limited number of air conditioners based on a person’s specific health conditions.

Last year, the state was able to pass out over 3,200 fans and 26 air conditioners.

In addition to applying for fans, people aged 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, can take the following steps during high temperatures:

Increase fluid intake

Spend time in cool or air-conditioned environments regularly

Reduce strenuous activity during the afternoon

Speak with their physician before summer about how to stay safe while taking medication that can affect the body’s ability to cool itself (e.g., high blood pressure medications)

For more details, individuals may contact their area agency on aging or the Division of Aging and Adult Services’ housing program consultant at 919-855-3419.

