GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston College donated over 9,000 medical supplies Tuesday to CaroMont Regional Medical Center and Atrium Health Lincolnton to help local care providers protect medical care workers from COVID-19.

Dr. Allison Abernathy, Dean of Health and Human Services at Gaston College reached out last week to local patient-care providers to see how the College could help them.

Over this past weekend, she reached out to her faculty and her team pulled together supplies to deliver to both hospitals.

“We work closely with local hospitals and other healthcare facilities in both Gaston and Lincoln counties,” said Dr. Abernathy. “Each year our partners help us prepare Gaston College students to become the best qualified, working professionals in the healthcare field. They critically need our medical supply donations so they won't put themselves and other individuals at risk by spreading the Coronavirus pandemic.”



Gaston College departments donated gowns, masks, surgical tie caps, plastic eye goggles, gloves, disposable lab coats, and personal protection equipment.



“We thank Gaston College and the Nursing, Nurse Aide, Veterinary Medical Technology, Medical Assisting/Phlebotomy, Cosmetology, Emergency Medical Services, and Art Department for their donation to CaroMont Regional Medical Center and Atrium Health Lincolnton, ” said Dr. Abernathy.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

RELATED: A one-on-one with Anthony Hamilton after his free Instagram concert

RELATED: Over 100 cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County: Live updates, Tuesday, March 24

RELATED: South Carolina prohibits gatherings greater than 3 people

RELATED: Coronavirus concerns cause changes to end of year testing, grades