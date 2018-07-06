GASTONIA, N.C. -- Amid a nationwide discussion on mental health, Gaston County political leaders and health experts came together Thursday night to discuss the issue for the first time since a prominent double-murder case that some are attributing to mental illness.

On May 20, Bessemer Police said local businessman Roger Self drove his SUV through the Surf & Turf Lodge dining room, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law, as well as injuring his son and wife. Family members said he had been struggling with depression.

The organizer for Thursday's mental health summit in Gastonia, city councilman Robert Kellogg, said he had planned the event well before last month's restaurant tragedy. He hoped the summit will show people what mental health treatment options are available, particularly for low-income families.

"There's a lack of information, know-how and how to get that help," Councilman Kellogg said.

Still, he said, the community is facing a lack of resources to combat the problem.

"They're overwhelmed," Councilman Kellogg said, referring to local providers. "There's waiting lists many times."

The summit was scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. at the fellowship hall inside New Hope Baptist Church, located at 2024 Redbud Drive in Gastonia.

