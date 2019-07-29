CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You can get a $5 Amazon gift card if you donate blood from now until August 29.

The American Red Cross is dealing with an emergency blood shortage. There is currently less than a three-day supply of most blood types available. There's less than a two-day supply of type O blood.

"Blood transfusion is one of the most common inpatient hospital procedures in the U.S., and these blood products can only come from volunteer donors. Yet, only 3 out of 100 people in the United States give blood," said Maya Franklin with the Red Cross.

Amazon donated $1 million to the Red Cross in the hopes of motivating donors to roll up their sleeves.

You can make an appointment through Alexa, Red Cross Blood Donor App, RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. You can save about 15 minutes during your visit by completing a RapidPass beforehand.

To donate blood, you need a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification. You must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 30-Aug. 15

Mecklenburg/Charlotte

7/30/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

7/31/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

8/1/2019: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, 7920 Arrowridge Blvd

8/1/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

8/2/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

8/2/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., TopGolf Charlotte, 8024 Savoy Corporate Dr

8/3/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

8/4/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 9315 Statesville Road

8/4/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

8/5/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

8/6/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

8/7/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

8/8/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

8/9/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

8/9/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross - Clanton Rd., 3411-K St. Vardell Ln.

8/10/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

8/11/2019: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Starwood Retail - Northlake Mall, 6801 Northlake Mall Drive

8/11/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

8/12/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

8/13/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

8/14/2019: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Travelers, 11440 Carmel Commons Rd.

8/14/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

8/15/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Novant Health Presbyterian, 200 Hawthorne Ln.

8/15/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

Mecklenburg/Cornelius

8/3/2019: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Fresh Chef Kitchen Cornelius, 20609 Torrence Chapel Rd

8/8/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Boatyard Eats, 18418 Statesville Road

Mecklenburg/Davidson

8/12/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Davidson United Methodist Church, 233 South Main Street

Mecklenburg/Huntersville

7/30/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

8/2/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

8/3/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

8/4/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

8/5/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

8/6/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

8/9/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

8/10/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

8/11/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

8/12/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

8/13/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

Mecklenburg/Matthews

8/6/2019: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, 1500 Matthews Township Pkwy.

Alexander/Taylorsville

7/30/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 4005 NC-16 (North)

8/7/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Mt Herman Baptist Church, 3280 US Hwy 64/90 West

8/8/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Taylorsville Lions, PO Box 113, 170 Fairgrounds Road

8/9/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Sarah Lackey Leach, 644 1st Ave. Dr. SE, East Taylorsville Baptist Church

8/13/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Millersville Baptist Church, 130 Millersville Church Rd

Burke/Morganton

8/1/2019: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., J. Iverson Riddle Development Center, 300 Enola Rd

8/12/2019: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Mt Home Baptist Church, 2272 Mt Home Church Rd

8/15/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., City Hall, City Hall, 305 E. Union St.

8/15/2019: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Professor Herb's Herbal Solutions, LLC, 805 Jamestown Rd

Cabarrus/Concord

7/30/2019: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., ACN, 1000 Progress Place

7/30/2019: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ruckus House, 9430 Moss Plantation Rd W

7/31/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Windstream, 68 Cabarrus Ave E

Cabarrus/Harrisburg

7/31/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Chick-fil-A Harrisburg, 6805 Jenkins Ln

Cabarrus/Kannapolis

8/14/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Kannapolis Intimidators, 2888 Moose Rd

Caldwell/Granite Falls

8/6/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Day3 Church, 4365 Hickory Blvd.

8/8/2019: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Baton United Methodist Church, 1034 Dry Ponds Rd

Caldwell/Patterson

8/5/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Yadkin Baptist Church, 2044 Roby Martin Rd.

Catawba/Conover

7/30/2019: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Concordia Lutheran, Concordia Lutheran Church, 215 5th Avenue SE

8/6/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 2126 St Johns Church Rd

8/7/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Conover Fire Department, 1225 Conover blvd E

8/12/2019: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Mt Zion Lutheran Church, 4420 County Home Rd

Catawba/Hickory

8/6/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 1911 Zion Church Road

8/9/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, 31 First Ave SE

8/12/2019: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Penelope Baptist Church, 3310 Main Ave NW

Catawba/Maiden

7/30/2019: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Mt Anderson Baptist Church, 4818 S NC 16

Catawba/Newton

8/1/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Mt Olive Lutheran Church, 2103 Mt Olive Church Rd

Cleveland/Grover

8/13/2019: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 403 Cleveland Ave

Cleveland/Lawndale

8/12/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Belwood Community, 1114 Belwood Lawndale Rd

Cleveland/Shelby

7/31/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Cleveland County Emergency Management, 1333 Fallston Rd

7/31/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Sagebrush of Shelby, 1237 E Dixon Blvd

Gaston/Gastonia

7/31/2019: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Southminster Presbyterian Ch, 1401 Hoffman Rd

8/7/2019: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lowe's Home Improvement Gastonia, 3250 E Franklin Blvd

8/14/2019: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Ellie Mae's Bake Shop, 176 S Chester St

Iredell/Mooresville

8/1/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mooresville High School, 659 E. Center Ave

8/10/2019: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Goodwill Mooresville Shoppe, 1086 River Hwy

8/14/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mooresville Police department, 750 West Iredell Ave

Iredell/Statesville

8/1/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., 24/7 Total Fitness Statesville, 121 Mt. Herman Road

8/3/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chick-fil-A /Statesville, 228 Turnersburg Hwy

8/8/2019: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Manheim Statesville, 145 Auction Ln.

8/10/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 426 Jane Sowers Rd.

8/13/2019: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Landmark Church of God, 2200 E. Broad St.

8/15/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Abilene Church of Christ, 120 Bell Farm Rd

8/15/2019: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Beulah Baptist, 1851 Old Mountain Rd.

Iredell/Union Grove

8/11/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Christian Church, 1851 W. Memorial Hwy

Lincoln/Lincolnton

7/31/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wal-Mart, 401N General Blvd

Stanly/Albemarle

8/2/2019: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lowe's Albemarle, 814-14 N.C 24-27 Bypass East

Union/Matthews

8/2/2019: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Team Church, 2301 Stevens Mill Road

Union/Mineral Springs

8/5/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mineral Springs United Methodist, 5915 Old Waxhaw Monroe road

Union/Monroe

8/2/2019: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lowes Home Improvement Warehouse, 2350 Roosevelt Blvd

8/5/2019: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1521 Old Fish Road

8/13/2019: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Hope Second Advent Christian, 6804 Morgan Mill Road

Union/Waxhaw

8/2/2019: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Wesley Chapel Fire Department, 315 Waxhaw-Indian Trail Rd S

8/5/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bojangles, 1325 North Broome Street

Lancaster/Indian Land

8/10/2019: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bojangles Indian Land, 8327 Collins Road

Lancaster/Lancaster

8/5/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., White Springs Baptist Church, 1249 Grace Avenue

8/9/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Church of Good Shepherd, 1005 University Drive

York/Fort Mill

8/6/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Unity Presbyterian Church, 303 Tom Hall Street

York/York

8/8/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 10 West Liberty Street

