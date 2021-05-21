As we move toward Gov. Roy Cooper's goal of 66% of NC adults being fully vaccinated by June 1, he was at NC Zoo visiting the walk-in vaccination clinic.

Governor Cooper's message was clear get out and get the shot.

"We now know more than ever that the more people we get vaccinated the better off we're going to be, and the more normal our lives will be."

The vaccination clinic at the NC Zoo will also be open tomorrow, Saturday May 22nd from 11 am to 4 pm.

The zoo is partnering with star-med healthcare and Randolph County Health Department to vaccinate people at least 12 years old through tomorrow.

This Clinic has two vaccine options available. They offer the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well as the two dose Pfizer vaccine.

According to Governor Cooper although we're not were we want to be yet as far as fully vaccinated adults. We are getting closer by the day.

"We know the more people we can vaccinated the better off we are. We're now over 8 million doses that have been administered in North Carolina. One statistic that I am particularly proud of is that we're almost at 80% of people 65 and over that have been fully vaccinated."

If you get your dose during the zoo's clinic, you'll get a free ticket for a future visit to the zoo.

If this weekend didn't work great for your schedule. No worries, this vaccination clinic will be returning in June.

Those dates are June 10th, 11th, and 12th from 11 am to 4 pm.