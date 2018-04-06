YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- South Carolina now has nine new laws on the books to fight the ongoing opioid crisis.

"It's a terrible, terrible threat to all of us," said Gov. Henry McMaster.

The governor signed the laws into effect Monday, which would attack the opioid issue from a multitude of angles.

"There's nobody left on the benches or in the stands," Gov. McMaster said. "Everyone is involved in this and that's the way to stop it."

Education and prevention among young people are at the heart of one of the bills, which would require doctors to talk to parents before children are prescribed pain pills.

Caregivers and drug treatment centers will now have more tools in their warchests: the potentially lifesaving opioid antidote Naloxone will be available for their use.

One law will require the state to develop technology so prescriptions can't be counterfeited. A companion law will place seven-day limits on new opioid prescriptions.

Another law allows members of the judicial system to have information about addiction. Yet, another expands data collection laws.

Gov. McMaster said he knows the bills alone won't solve the problem.

"You can pass laws all day and it's a great law, but until you enforce it, until you implement it, it does no good," Gov. McMaster said.

In South Carolina, there were 512 deaths linked to opioids in 2015 and 550 in 2016.

