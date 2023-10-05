Amid nursing shortage, health care workers recognized for National Nurses Week

Ina Cortes said taking care of yourself is critical in this line of work, as well as remembering there are victories too.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — May 6 through May 12 is National Nurses Week.

It's a time to recognize nurses for the sacrifices they make to keep the community healthy in times of need. But there continues to be a shortage of nurses across the health care system, especially after the pandemic.

Novant Health recognized their staff with a chance to step outside of the hospital and enjoy lunch with their colleagues.

Nurses say that kind of support is critical, as they continue to face challenges.

According to a new survey from AMN Health Care, 94% of nurses who respond to the survey say there is a severe or moderate shortage of nurses in their area.

“It is stressful,” Ina Cortes, ICU assistant nurse manager at Novant Health, said.

Cortes said COVID-19 exacerbated an already strained healthcare system, but as the public health emergency expires Thursday, her team is now reflecting on the pandemic and the impacts it had.

“Helping the nurses emotionally cope, with what’s left of it, but were getting through it," Cortes said.

Getting through it can be made more difficult in a job where burnout is at an all-time high -- that's why Novant Health is working to make their staff feel seen, especially during National Nurses Week. Team members got together Wednesday and enjoyed lunch outside.

Cortes said taking care of yourself is critical in this line of work, as well as remembering there are victories too.

“We’ve actually had some patients from COVID that we took care of, and they came back and visit us, and that’s the most rewarding thing for us," Cortes said.

Novant Health started an International Nurse Fellowship to try and tackle the shortage of nurses. Their goal is to hire 300 nurses.

“I think the support among nurses is amazing,” Cortes said.

Cortes is on her second career and she's coming up on five years in the industry. She acknowledges the challenges the career can bring, including the toll on mental health.

“It’s difficult to know where to draw the line and have to not be so emotionally hurt by it, but you still do,” Cortes said.

But Cortes said it can be a life-changing career if you feel called to care for others, and despite the stress and hardships, Cortes said don't let fear keep you from pursuing a career in nursing.

Novant Health shared the following list with WCNC Charlotte documenting ways it's trying to hire more nurses:

Competitive compensation incentives aimed toward recruiting and retaining registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and other clinical support staff

An accredited nurse residency program for new graduate nurses to create a pipeline of strong, clinical professionals.

Support of internal advancement with the Upward Mobility RN Educational Assistance Fund, which improves financial well-being among team members seeking to become an RN

Focus on increasing resiliency through strategies to improve wellbeing and address burnout and fatigue

Introduction of new care associate and medication nurse roles that complement unit care delivery model.

Prioritize growing Professional Nurse Resource Team, which is an internal float pool. This team allows Novant Health nurses and other team members to have the flexibility to work different shifts at all facilities within their footprint.

Continue working toward our goal of reducing our dependence on contract labor and replacing those roles with full-time and part-time team members. Today, we use contract labor to supplement our teams and ensure our continued ability to provide safe, quality care to our patients.